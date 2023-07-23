Alonso relishes in rivals being 'nowhere to be found' after Hungarian Grand Prix

Joe Ellis

Fernando Alonso was surprised to see Alfa Romeo put up little fight against Aston Martin in Hungary.

The Italian manufacturer had looked like the dark horses on Saturday after qualifying fifth and seventh but it all went sour at the start.

Zhou Guanyu had no power for about a second and dropped like a stone before causing a first-turn crash and Valtteri Bottas also slipped down on the first lap.

Neither Alfa Romeo driver could make inroads on Aston Martin, who finished ninth and tenth at the Hungaroring.

Alonso: We optimised what we had

Fernando Alonso was an anonymous ninth as Aston Martin begin to slip back towards the midfield fight

"We optimised what we had to push for a better result, but we’ll see in Spa," Alonso said to Fox Sports Mexico.

"Sure, we have to keep growing and we’ll have to speed up the upgrades; we have to keep working to close the gap with the big teams.

"Sometimes it seems you can fight for the results during quali, last week we had Williams very fast and Alfa seemed was going to destroy us this week but in the end, they were nowhere to be found.”

Aston Martin is still third in the constructors' standings as Ferrari could only manage seventh and eighth but McLaren could be the team to watch after another strong display for the papaya crew.

