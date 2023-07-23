Team-mates FURIOUS over 'sickening' incident in Hungarian GP

Joe Ellis

Alpine endured perhaps its worst race of the 2023 season as both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly retired from the Hungarian GP.

A disappointing qualifying put the two team-mates in the thick of the midfield squabble at the start and that proved to be their downfall.

Zhou Guanyu, who had a shocking start, hit the back of the returning Daniel Ricciardo going into the first turn which sent the AlphaTauri into Ocon, who in turn collected Gasly.

Ocon managed to do two laps before pulling into the pits to end his race while Gasly had to call it a day after just one lap of the Hungaroring.

Ocon: It's just sickening

It was a day to forget for Alpine, who also double DNF'ed in Silverstone

"I'm disappointed to be doing so few laps,” Ocon said to Canal+. “It's the consequence of starting so far back, everyone's trying to get into the points.

"It's a bit sad to see what happened. I've seen the footage again and it's just sickening.”

“We got off to a very good start, but I didn't have much room so I had to go through the grass a bit," Gasly added.

“I was in a good position at the first corner. Things aren't working out for us. We need to put a stop to this series of events that's happening to us at the moment. We're not performing well enough."

