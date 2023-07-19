Horner reveals Ricciardo BLAME as Hamilton questions F1 FUTURE amid Mercedes’ NEW upgrade package – GPFANS F1 Recap

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 19 July 2023 23:57

Christian Horner has revealed that Daniel Ricciardo "picked up every bad habit imaginable" while working with an F1 race engineer during his time away from Red Bull.

Hamilton QUESTIONS F1 future amid Mercedes contract delays

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has questioned his commitment to Formula 1 as talks between himself and Mercedes continue to drag on over a new contract.

Wolff reveals Mercedes UPGRADES to deal with McLaren F1 pace ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix

Toto Wolff has revealed that Mercedes will bring their "own steps in due course" to combat McLaren's sudden pace increase, as the team principal called on the Silver Arrows to bring the fight to their F1 rivals.

F1 team principal admits Albon call after CHAMPION drive

Williams team principal James Vowles has revealed that he called Alex Albon to tell him that he 'drove like a champion' during the Canadian Grand Prix, as rumours mount over a possible move to Ferrari.

De Vries ALREADY eyed for new seat after AlphaTauri sacking

Nyck de Vries could already have a new race seat lined up for the 2024 season after his sacking from AlphaTauri.

Red Bull 'have the right' to SACK Perez claims former F1 driver

Sergio Perez has struggled to come to terms with his RB19 since the opening races of the Formula 1 season, including a current run of five straight Q3 misses, which former Red Bull junior Jaime Alguersuari says is not acceptable.

