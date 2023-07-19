Red Bull 'have the right' to SACK Perez claims former F1 driver

Shay Rogers

Sergio Perez has struggled to come to terms with his RB19 since the opening races of the Formula 1 season, including a current run of five straight Q3 misses, which former Red Bull junior Jaime Alguersuari says is not acceptable.

The Mexican trails his team-mate by 99 points in the drivers’ championship, something which could have cost the team if the field was tighter at the front.

With Daniel Ricciardo promoted to AlphaTauri, pressure will now be mounting on Perez, who will have both the Aussie and his new team-mate Yuki Tsunoda breathing down his neck for a chance at the second Red Bull seat.

Alguersuari: Perez would not have lasted a year

Alguersuari, who took part in 46 grands prix, scored 31 points with a best finish of seventh. After leaving the sport, he took a new career path and is now a DJ – something which he loves just as much as racing.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 in their weekly podcast, the Spaniard summarised Perez’s performance so far this year, delivering a brutal assessment.

He said: “We have to be clear that Checo was never in the junior team. If he was, considering how Helmut Marko judges drivers, he would not have lasted a year.

“You have a winning car and have to use it. I know people will think, 'what are you saying, your best place was seventh?' I didn't have a chance to drive a winning car and I'm just saying your first rival is your team-mate.”

He also believes that there are other drivers on the grid that could do a better job of competing alongside Max Verstappen.

“It's not acceptable that Perez is always half a second or seven tenths slower," he said. "If your team-mate is winning all the races, you have to at least be on the podium, not on your best day being on the podium.

“You have to be closer otherwise they have the right to replace you. There are many drivers on the grid that could definitely be much closer to Max.”

With rumours circulating the paddock that multiple drivers could play musical chairs for the 2025 season, we could yet see a very shaken up grid compared to what we have now.

