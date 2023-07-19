De Vries ALREADY eyed for new seat after AlphaTauri sacking

Joe Ellis

Nyck de Vries could already have a new race seat lined up for the 2024 season after his sacking from AlphaTauri.

Helmut Marko's patience in the Dutchman ran out after the British GP, which marked 10 races and no points and the end of the F1 road.

Daniel Ricciardo was called up in his place for the remainder of the season, starting at the Hungarian GP this weekend (23 July).

But while he is likely to spend the rest of 2023 without a full-time race seat, De Vries is likely to be back behind the wheel in 2024 and in a familiar place.

Back to Formula E

Jake Dennis currently leads the Formula E standings with two races in London to go while Norman Nato sits 10th, ahead of reigning champion Stoffel Vandoorne

De Vries was signed to AlphaTauri from Mercedes' Formula E team, which disbanded at the end of 2022, and he is now thought to be returning to the all-electric series in 2024.

According to The Race, Nissan's Formula E outfit has got the Dutchman on its radar for next season in a move that would see Norman Nato leave the Japanese manufacturer.

The news comes just days after Nato battled to an excellent result at the Rome ePrix to claim the team's first podium of the year.

Nato is now actively searching for a new seat in Formula E while De Vries could be rivalled for the vacant Nissan role by ex-Mahindra driver Oliver Rowland. Current Nissan ace Sacha Fenestraz is being retained by the manufacturer.

