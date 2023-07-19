Wolff reveals Mercedes UPGRADES to deal with McLaren F1 pace ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 19 July 2023 12:57 - Updated: 14:02

Toto Wolff has revealed that Mercedes will bring their "own steps in due course" to combat McLaren's sudden pace increase, as the team principal called on the Silver Arrows to bring the fight to their F1 rivals.

A superb drive from Lando Norris at the British Grand Prix saw him claim P2 ahead of Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone.

Fellow McLaren driver Oscar Piastri went on to split the Mercedes pair as he kept George Russell behind him to claim a fourth-place finish.

It was an incredible result for the Papaya Army, who will be looking to follow up their success with another strong showing at the Hungaroring.

Yet Wolff has since revealed that Mercedes are looking to react to McLaren's improved performance with steps of their own.

Wolff: We will hit back at McLaren

Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix

"We head to Hungary looking forward to tackling the double-header before the summer shutdown," he told in-house media.

"It has been an up-and-down first half of the year, but we can take several positives.

"At Silverstone, we outscored our closest competitors. We executed well on race day. We were able to race to the podium and extend our P2 advantage in the championship.

"However, the order is fluctuating almost every weekend. We need to keep adding performance if we are to close the gap to the front and fight for victories.

"Several teams have made big gains recently. This has brought some into the fight with us, especially McLaren. It has been impressive and gives us encouragement that we can also continue to find gains. We relish that challenge and will bring our own steps in due course."

Mercedes will take the fight to their rivals

Toto Wolff is looking for Mercedes to hit back at their F1 rivals

Wolff went on to state that he is hoping the Silver Arrows can use positive memories from their time in Hungary to show the teams around them exactly what they are capable of.

"The Hungaroring is a circuit that is quite different in nature to Silverstone," he said. "It will be interesting to explore how our latest upgrades perform in the long-radius, slow-speed corners.

"We have good memories from Hungary last year, with George's first pole position in F1 and a double podium for the Team. This race also marks a decade since Lewis' first win with us, so it's a circuit full of good memories.

"Hopefully we can have another strong showing this time out. We want to build on the positive momentum from Silverstone, and take the fight to our rivals."

