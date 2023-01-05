Verstappen "slaughtered" rivals as Andretti make shock Cadillac announcement - GPFans F1 Recap

Sam Hall

Thursday 5 January 2023 22:30

Former Ferrari driver René Arnoux believes Max Verstappen "slaughtered" his rivals en route to a second F1 world title.

Andretti joins forces with Cadillac for F1 push

Andretti has joined forces with American manufacturer General Motors/Cadillac as it continues to push for an entry into F1.

F1 confirm multiple parties interested in entry after Andretti Cadillac announcement

F1 has confirmed there are a "number of conversations" ongoing over potential new entries to the sport after Andretti announced the latest stage of its own push to join the grid.

Ecclestone reveals cash shortfall deal in Hamilton Mercedes switch

Bernie Ecclestone has revealed the part he played in securing Lewis Hamilton what has proven to be a career-defining move to Mercedes.

Red Bull shatter hopes of fairytale Ricciardo race return

Christian Horner has claimed Red Bull has "no plans" to utilise Daniel Ricciardo as anything more than a third driver this season after re-signing the Australian.

McLaren tease Red Bull Mercedes Ferrari hybrid concept for new F1 season