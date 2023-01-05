Andretti joins forces with Cadillac for F1 push

Ian Parkes

Thursday 5 January 2023 14:30 - Updated: 15:42

Andretti has joined forces with American manufacturer General Motors/Cadillac as it continues to push for an entry into F1.

The move comes in the same week that FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem triggered an 'Expressions of Interest' process to seek prospective entries to the championship.

Andretti Global revealed last year that it was pushing to join the grid from 2024, led by Michael Andretti, whilst father Mario has been forthright in revealing plans for the marque.

The team has already broken ground on new headquarters in Indianapolis that would make it the first fully American-based outfit in the sport, given that Haas also operates in Banbury and Maranello.

But plans have been accelerated by the announcement of a partnership with Cadillac, which is already involved with its own quest for motorsport superiority in the top classes of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA.

Asked to provide a timeframe for its F1 entry, Andretti said: "We don't know yet exactly how it is going to be done.

"The expression of interest, how long that takes, and where we are at the time but we are going to be on track as soon as it all makes sense to be on track."

With regard to Cadillac supplying the power unit for the team, this is not planned to be an immediate union given the date has already passed for entries for the 2026 season.

Mark L Reuss, president of GM, explained: "We have a signed agreement with a power unit supplier, to begin with.

"And then, as we move forward, we will bring a lot of our expertise to create things for the future as well.

"In just a few weeks, Cadillac will begin the journey back to Le Mans by running in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

"And by racing in IMSA, WEC and F1, Cadillac will have the platform to showcase its innovation and technology going up against the best international luxury brands."

Reflecting on GM's relationship with Honda and the potential to share technology before Cadillac produces its own power unit, Reuss added: "On the EV part of it, we do have a large partnership with Honda.

"But we also compete against Honda in series like IndyCar as well, so we have that natural respect and relationship which is not problematic at all.

"I think we will talk about the engine piece of this at a later date."

Additional reporting by Ewan Gale