Verstappen retained despite controversy as DRS ban verdict revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo is to continue to sponsor two-time F1 champion Max Verstappen despite cancelling all other motorsport contracts amid allegations of money laundering. Read more...
F1 DRS ban verdict delivered
GPFans readers have issued their verdict on DRS in a vote on whether to conduct a trial period without the device. Read more...
Alpine confirm launch date and car name
Alpine has become the fourth team to confirm its launch date for the 2023 F1 season. Read more...
Haas reveal "bold" new look for 2023
Haas has revealed a new logo ahead of the 2023 F1 season. Read more...
F1 to discuss China Portugal calendar dilemma
F1 faces impending discussions over its calendar for this year after being contacted by the promoters of the Chinese Grand Prix asking for the reinstatement of its race. Read more...
How Aston Martin avoided Red Bull "war of words" over 'copycat' car
Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has revealed the organisation was braced for a backlash over the 'Green Bull' upgrade introduced at the Spanish Grand Prix. Read more...