Alpine confirm launch date and car name

Sam Hall

Wednesday 4 January 2023 14:08 - Updated: 15:04

Alpine has become the fourth team to confirm its launch date for the 2023 F1 season.

The French manufacturer will launch the A523 at a ceremony in London on February 16.

The announcement followed a tease earlier in the day where the team poked fun at its chassis numbering system, asking: "What is the name of the road in England which connects Ashbourne and Hazel Grove?"

Alpine ended 2022 fourth in the constructors' standings after fending off a season-long challenge from McLaren.

While looking to build on the strong pace of last year, the team will also hope to eradicate some of the reliability issues that particularly hampered the points potential of Fernando Alonso.

After the Spaniard's departure to join Aston Martin, Alpine will field a new signing Pierre Gasly alongside Esteban Ocon, the latter returning for his fourth consecutive campaign with the team.