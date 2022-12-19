Aston Martin promise "very aggressive" F1 plan

Ian Parkes

Monday 19 December 2022 17:40

Additional reporting by Sam Hall

Aston Martin technical director Dan Fallows has promised a "very aggressive" approach from the team after building through the 2022 season.

The Silverstone-based team saw results improve significantly following a major aerodynamic update that was introduced at the Spanish Grand Prix in May.

Aston Martin climbed to seventh in the constructors' standings with a run that saw the team miss out on points just twice from the closing 11 races of the year, such was the level of improvement.

Asked about the confidence this had given the team in its direction, Fallows said: "It’s been a big factor in building our confidence for next year.

"We clearly started the year with a car that wasn't where we wanted it to be, and we have shown that development.

"I think particularly the second half of the season, we’ve really demonstrated that these design principles that we put in place and some of the philosophies that we're adopting are paying off. They are going to show dividends."

Following the success of its bold design strategy this term, Fallows confirmed the team would continue in this vein moving forwards.

He added: "What we're trying to do for next year is to take a very aggressive development strategy but build on those lessons that we've learned this year."