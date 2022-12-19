Magnussen offers helping hand to Hulkenberg

Ian Parkes

Monday 19 December 2022 13:20

Additional reporting by Ewan Gale

Kevin Magnussen is open to helping new Haas team-mate Nico Hulkenberg re-acclimatise to F1.

The German returns to a full-time race seat for the first time since 2019 after Haas elected to sign him over Mick Schumacher, who departs after two years.

Hulkenberg has, however, experienced the new era of F1 car having filled in for Sebastian Vettel when the four-time world champion missed the first two races this year with Covid.

Magnussen and Hulkenberg, who have overcome their famous run-in in 2017, must now work together to carry Haas higher than the improved position of eighth in the constructors' standings with the team securing a title sponsor to increase optimism ahead of the new year.

Asked if he would assist his new team-mate, Magnussen told GPFans: “I’m always open.

“When I got back here this year, I was the more experienced driver in the team, and I was open with Mick all the time.

“I feel if I can help him, then it helps the team and it helps me at the end of the day.

“That's the best way to work, and of course, when it all goes down to the wire and in the races, you want to do your best when you're racing.

“You're racing with yourself in mind all the time, but at the end of the day, it's still for the team as a team effort.”