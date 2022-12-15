Honda name makes F1 comeback as Schumacher secures future - GPFans F1 Recap

Sam Hall

Thursday 15 December 2022 22:30

Red Bull has officially changed the branding on its power units to incorporate Honda. Read more...

Hamilton Mercedes partnership reveals latest initiative

Mercedes has announced the latest grant to be available via The Ignite Partnership. Read more...

Mercedes sign Schumacher as 2023 reserve driver

Mercedes has confirmed the signing of Mick Schumacher as its reserve driver for 2023. Read more...

F1 2023 start times as FIA confirm FULL season schedule

The FIA has confirmed the full schedule for the 23 races currently on the calendar for the 2023 F1 season. Read more...

Australian GP secures contract extension as Saudi Arabia handed 2024 opener