Red Bull rebrand sees Honda name return to F1

Sam Hall

Thursday 15 December 2022 15:00

Red Bull has officially changed the branding on its power units to incorporate Honda.

The Japanese manufacturer announced in October 2020 that it planned to back away from F1 entirely as part of a company-wide effort to achieve its carbon neutrality target.

Rather than turn to another existing power unit supplier for aid, a deal was struck that allowed both Red Bull and AlphaTauri to continue using Honda technology with support from the manufacturer.

This led to the creation of Red Bull Powertrains, with both Red Bull teams to be powered by in-house designed and build power units from 2026.

The Honda name was restored to the four Red Bull-owned cars from the Japanese Grand Prix.

But now this has been taken a step further, with the official entry list for the coming season confirming the power units will no longer be registered as RBPT, but as Honda-RBPT.

This comes after Honda registered its interest to rejoin F1 in 2026 once again as a power unit manufacturer.