De Vries number revealed as FIA publish FULL 2023 F1 entry list

Sam Hall

Thursday 15 December 2022 11:15

Nyck de Vries' F1 number has finally been revealed after the FIA published the full entry list for the 2023 F1 season.

The AlphaTauri driver was the only entrant not to have confirmed the number he would use for the coming year after previously racing with the number 45 with Williams at the Italian Grand Prix.

But as this was the team's designated reserve driver number, this did not tie de Vries into using it for future races.

The former Formula E and F2 champion has instead elected to run the number 21, tying nicely with team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who runs the 22.

Fellow rookie drivers Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant had already confirmed the use of the numbers 81 and two.

You can find the full entry list below with power unit suppliers, official team names and driver numbers below!