Hamilton Mercedes partnership reveals latest initiative

Sam Hall

Thursday 15 December 2022 08:45

Mercedes has announced the latest grant to be available via The Ignite Partnership.

The Silver Arrows partnered with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton to create the charitable venture last year in a bid to support greater diversity and inclusion in motorsport.

Its first action was to issue a grant to Motorsport UK's Girls on Track programme.

Announcing its latest initiative, the Ignite Partnership put funding behind the MSc Motorsport Scholarship programme from the Royal Academy of Engineering.

The scholarships aim to help address the underrepresentation of Black or mixed Black ethnic engineers and accelerate the rate of progress of change.

The programme has been developed based on specific recommendations within The Hamilton Commission's first report.

Successful applicants will receive "up to £25,000 of funding to cover the full tuition fees and maintenance costs for an eligible Motorsport [or related] MSc course".

Up to 10 scholarships will be made over the next two years.

Applications can be made HERE and must be submitted by 6 March 2023.