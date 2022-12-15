Mercedes sign Schumacher as 2023 reserve driver

Sam Hall

Mercedes has confirmed the signing of Mick Schumacher as its reserve driver for 2023.

The Silver Arrows announced the 23-year-old as its reserve driver for the coming campaign just moments after Ferrari confirmed the German would no longer continue as a part of its driver academy.

Schumacher was also released by Haas at the end of the season with his points tally failing to match the improved pace he had shown in his sophomore year.

The move once again sees Schumacher follow in the footsteps of his father, Michael, who represented Mercedes in endurance racing and also upon the marque's return to F1 in 2010.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team as their reserve driver for 2023, and I am committed to give it my all to contribute to their performance in this very competitive and professional environment," said Schumacher.

"I take this as a new start, and I am just excited and grateful to Toto and everybody involved for putting their trust in me.

"F1 is such a fascinating world, and you never stop learning, so I look forward to absorbing more knowledge and putting in all my efforts for the benefit of the Mercedes team."

Wolff "delighted" by Schumacher signing

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff sang the praises of Schumacher in the closing races of the year as it became evident that the driver would not have a seat on the grid in 2023.

With a busy simulator programme now on the schedule for the former F2 champion, Wolff is confident Schumacher will be up to speed should the team need to call him into action across the year.

"Mick is a talented young driver and we're delighted to have him join the team," said Wolff.

"He is a hard worker, has a calm and methodical approach and is still hungry to learn and improve as a driver. These are all important qualities, and we're excited for him to help us develop the W14.

"We also know that with two years of experience racing in Formula One under his belt, he will be ready to step into the car at short notice to replace either Lewis [Hamilton] or George [Russell], should that need arise."