Australian GP secures contract extension as Saudi Arabia handed 2024 opener

Sam Hall

Thursday 15 December 2022 09:30

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has confirmed a further two-year extension to its F1 contract but has delayed its return to the head of the schedule.

Melbourne signed a new F1 deal earlier this year to secure Albert Park's position on the calendar until 2035.

But the venue will now remain a permanent fixture until at least 2037, marking the longest arrangement with any circuit. Bahrain holds the second-longest contract which is set to expire in 2036.

“To have secured what is now 15 years of further tenure for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne is an outstanding outcome,” said AGPC CEO Andrew Westacott.

“It provides so many benefits to our city, our economy and our exceptional events industry, not to mention the aspiration it provides to young Australians pursuing their dreams in motorsport.”

It had been planned that Albert Park would return to its traditional position as the season opener in 2024, having held the third event of the current season.

But this has now been pushed back with Saudi Arabia hosting the first race instead to avoid conflicts with Ramadam.

It was understood at the time the AGPC signed its last contract that the circuit would host the season opener on years when Ramadam complicates matters for other venues.

This has now been formalised and Melbourne will host the first race of the year on four occasions between 2024 and 2037.

The last time Australia hosted the opening race was 2019 before consecutive events in 2020 and '21 were cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.