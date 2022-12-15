F1 2023 start times as FIA confirm FULL season schedule

Sam Hall

Thursday 15 December 2022 12:40

The FIA has confirmed the full schedule for the 23 races currently on the calendar for the 2023 F1 season.

Fans can begin to plan their weekend viewing for the coming season after the FIA revealed the start times for each session of 2023.

As has been the case this year, the three practice sessions will remain at just one hour in length each, a change that was first brought in for the 2021 season.

Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, the United States and Brazil will host the six sprint events.

Las Vegas makes its return to the F1 calendar with a race set to take place on a Saturday night.

You can see the full revised schedule below: