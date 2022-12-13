F1 team boss carousel spins furiously as Hamilton makes history - GPFans F1 Recap

Ian Parkes

Tuesday 13 December 2022 22:30

Ferrari has confirmed the appointment of Fred Vasseur as team principal.

Seidl continues merry-go-round with shock Sauber move

Sauber has wasted no time in filling the void created by Fred Vasseur's exit to Ferrari by confirming Andreas Seidl as its new CEO.

McLaren confirm Andrea Stella as new team principal following Seidl exit

McLaren has appointed Andrea Stella as its new team principal following Andreas Seidl's shock return to Sauber as the group's new CEO.

Mercedes and Hamilton combine to create history

Lewis Hamilton has revealed how Mercedes modified its state-of-the-art F1 simulator to accommodate brother Nicolas for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Verstappen reveals title belief spark

Max Verstappen has revealed the weekend that sparked his belief that a second F1 title was back on the table after a disastrous start to the year.

Mercedes motivation revealed as rivals 'scraping' for pace

Mercedes motorsport strategy director James Vowles has revealed the motivation the Brackley and Brixworth-based team has to return to the top of F1.