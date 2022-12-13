Seidl continues merry-go-round with shock Sauber move

Ian Parkes

Tuesday 13 December 2022

Sauber has wasted no time in filling the void created by Fred Vasseur's exit to Ferrari by confirming Andreas Seidl as its new CEO.

In a remarkable merry-go-round of moves, Seidl will start his new role at Hinwil in January when Vasseur leaves for Maranello to become the Scuderia's new team principal.

That position becomes vacant on December 30, the final day for Mattia Binotto in the post after he announced his resignation at the end of last month.

In leaving McLaren after just over three-and-a-half years as team principal, Seidl only fills one-half of the roles previously occupied by Vasseur in becoming CEO.

The 46-year-old German will now have a hand in appointing a new team principal for Alfa Romeo.

For Seidl, the move represents a return to where his motorsport career began, which was with BMW's F1 project, in particular, working as head of track operations at Sauber.

“This is a team with a rich history in Formula 1 and an organisation I know really well from my time working and living in Hinwil for four years," said Seidl.

"I can’t wait to join the team and work with all the colleagues at the Sauber Group on the ambitious goals we have set together.

"I want to thank Finn Rausing and everyone at the Sauber Group for their choice. I am looking forward to repaying their trust with my work.”

The move is a shrewd one for the Swiss-based outfit ahead of its partnership with Audi, which will be set in motion from 2024 ahead of the German manufacturer's entry as an engine supplier in 2026.

Sauber chairman Finn Rausing said: “It is an immense pleasure to welcome Andreas back to Hinwil as CEO of the Sauber Group.

"Andreas’s experience is second to none and he brings to the Sauber Group a clear understanding of what is required to achieve sustained success.

"He takes over a company on an upward path and he shares our commitment to keeping our organisation growing. I look forward to many years of success together.”