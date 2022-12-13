Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Verstappen reveals title belief spark
WK2022
McLaren confirm Andrea Stella as new team principal following Seidl exit
Seidl continues merry-go-round with shock Sauber move
Seidl set for sensational Sauber switch
Ferrari confirm Vasseur as team principal
Alfa Romeo confirm Vasseur exit as Ferrari move looms
Mercedes motivation revealed as rivals 'scraping' for pace
Hamilton Verstappen controversy lingers as Horner makes confession - GPFans F1 Recap
3
Why F1 still feels the effects of Abu Dhabi controversy one year on
4
Williams CEO and team principal Capito steps aside
4
Hamilton Verstappen Abu Dhabi controversy to haunt Mercedes "forever" - Wolff
Magnussen set for Daytona return after impressive Gulf 12 Hour run
Hamilton named on 2022 most stylish list
1
Honda confirm interest in F1 return
Verstappen reveals title belief spark

Verstappen reveals title belief spark

F1 News

Verstappen reveals title belief spark

Verstappen reveals title belief spark
Sam Hall & Ian Parkes

Max Verstappen has revealed the weekend that sparked his belief that a second F1 title was back on the table after a disastrous start to the year.

The Dutchman's championship defence got off to a dreadful start with two retirements from the opening three races, with rival Charles Leclerc winning on both instances.

Following his second mid-race exit, Verstappen slated his Red Bull team and claimed, "I don't really want to think about a championship fight at the moment."

The 46-point deficit to Ferrari driver Leclerc leaving Melbourne was quickly shrunk at the next event at Imola with Verstappen winning both the sprint and grand prix, an outcome that altered the 25-year-old's thinking.

"The Imola weekend was very good, we had a really strong weekend and then, of course, the gap was slowly reducing," said Verstappen.

"That's normally always a good sign, but you can't afford - at the time we couldn't afford any more retirements."

Verstappen secured the world title with four races to spare at the Japanese Grand Prix and ended the year 146 points clear of Ferrari driver Leclerc.

"Of course, the gap [at the end of the year] was very big so we could have had retirements but at the time, after already two DNFs so early on in the year we turned it around very quickly.

"But honestly, I don't really remember what race I thought that it was back on but I think for us, as a team, Imola was a very important weekend, to have that kind of result."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x