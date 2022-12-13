Mercedes and Hamilton combine to create history

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 13 December 2022 15:31

Lewis Hamilton has revealed how Mercedes modified its state-of-the-art F1 simulator to accommodate brother Nicolas for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Nicolas has cerebral palsy but that has not stopped him from setting out on a racing career of his own in the British Touring Car Championship, competing in a specially-modified car.

But Mercedes and seven-time champion brother Lewis combined to make a dream come true by adapting the simulator at the team's Brackley base to allow him the chance to get behind the wheel.

In doing so, Hamilton is the first disabled person to use the Mercedes facility.

"Earlier this year Nicolas and I asked my team if we could make this day happen and here we are," said 103-time grand prix winner Lewis.

"Time in the sim is incredibly rare, and not something that is accessible for someone like my brother.

"It took custom modifications to the seat, steering wheel and pedals to make this possible. He spent the whole day in it and is the first disabled person to ever do so.

"He’s always been a fighter and seeing him have this day is an honour. The smile you see here never left his face.

"Can’t wait to share more of this special day, thank you Mercedes for the time and work put in to make this possible and make my brother’s dream come true."

Nicolas added: "The best day of my adult life so far. Thank you Mercedes and big bro Lewis for an experience I will never forget."