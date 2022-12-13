Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Ferrari confirm Vasseur as team principal
WK2022
McLaren confirm Andrea Stella as new team principal following Seidl exit
Seidl continues merry-go-round with shock Sauber move
Seidl set for sensational Sauber switch
Alfa Romeo confirm Vasseur exit as Ferrari move looms
Verstappen reveals title belief spark
Mercedes motivation revealed as rivals 'scraping' for pace
Hamilton Verstappen controversy lingers as Horner makes confession - GPFans F1 Recap
3
Why F1 still feels the effects of Abu Dhabi controversy one year on
4
Williams CEO and team principal Capito steps aside
4
Hamilton Verstappen Abu Dhabi controversy to haunt Mercedes "forever" - Wolff
Magnussen set for Daytona return after impressive Gulf 12 Hour run
Hamilton named on 2022 most stylish list
1
Honda confirm interest in F1 return
Ferrari confirm Vasseur as team principal

Ferrari confirm Vasseur as team principal

F1 News

Ferrari confirm Vasseur as team principal

Ferrari confirm Vasseur as team principal

Ferrari has confirmed the appointment of Fred Vasseur as team principal.

The news comes after the Frenchman left Alfa Romeo Sauber, with the switch being completed as of January 9.

Vasseur will take over the position vacated by Mattia Binotto after the Italian resigned following the team's failure to challenge Red Bull for the title.

Fortunes were different at Alfa Romeo, where Vasseur led the team to its best result in a decade with sixth in the constructors' championship.

It is the 54-year-old that Ferrari has now turned to in order to help turn its own ship around as the fifth team principal for the Scuderia in nine years.

“I am truly delighted and honoured to take over the leadership of Scuderia Ferrari as team principal," said Vasseur.

"As someone who has always held a lifelong passion for motorsport, Ferrari has always represented the very pinnacle of the racing world to me.

"I look forward to working with the talented and truly passionate team in Maranello to honour the history and heritage of the Scuderia and deliver for our Tifosi around the world”.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna added: “We are delighted to welcome Fred Vasseur to Ferrari as our team principal.

"Throughout his career he has successfully combined his technical strengths as a trained engineer with a consistent ability to bring out the best in his drivers and teams.

"This approach and his leadership are what we need to push Ferrari forward with renewed energy.”

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x