Ferrari confirm Vasseur as team principal

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 13 December 2022 07:34 - Updated: 07:42

Ferrari has confirmed the appointment of Fred Vasseur as team principal.

The news comes after the Frenchman left Alfa Romeo Sauber, with the switch being completed as of January 9.

Vasseur will take over the position vacated by Mattia Binotto after the Italian resigned following the team's failure to challenge Red Bull for the title.

Fortunes were different at Alfa Romeo, where Vasseur led the team to its best result in a decade with sixth in the constructors' championship.

It is the 54-year-old that Ferrari has now turned to in order to help turn its own ship around as the fifth team principal for the Scuderia in nine years.

“I am truly delighted and honoured to take over the leadership of Scuderia Ferrari as team principal," said Vasseur.

"As someone who has always held a lifelong passion for motorsport, Ferrari has always represented the very pinnacle of the racing world to me.

"I look forward to working with the talented and truly passionate team in Maranello to honour the history and heritage of the Scuderia and deliver for our Tifosi around the world”.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna added: “We are delighted to welcome Fred Vasseur to Ferrari as our team principal.

"Throughout his career he has successfully combined his technical strengths as a trained engineer with a consistent ability to bring out the best in his drivers and teams.

"This approach and his leadership are what we need to push Ferrari forward with renewed energy.”