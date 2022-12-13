McLaren confirm Andrea Stella as new team principal following Seidl exit

Ian Parkes

Tuesday 13 December 2022 09:20 - Updated: 09:32

McLaren has appointed Andrea Stella as its new team principal following Andreas Seidl's shock return to Sauber as the group's new CEO.

Following his appointment in May 2019, Seidl helped resurrect McLaren's fortunes, helping the team finish third in the constructors' championship in 2020.

But an opportunity to return to Hinwil, where he worked as head of track operation at Sauber for four years as part of BMW's F1 entry, has proved too enticing.

Seidl's exit has led to McLaren CEO Zak Brown appointing Stella with immediate effect, moving up from his role as executive director racing.

Stella has been a key member of McLaren since 2015, working as head of race operations, performance director, and since 2019 in his current role.

Brown said: “I’m delighted Andrea will step into the team principal role and lead our F1 technical and operational programme.

"Andrea is a highly talented, experienced and respected member of our team with a strong track record of leadership and success in Formula 1.

"His move into this role is a great example of the strength in depth we have in our team, and I’m excited to be working more closely with him with a joint focus on moving up the grid and winning races.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with Andreas. He has provided great leadership for the team and has played a significant part in our F1 performance recovery plan and ongoing journey to return to the front of the grid.

"I thank him for the transparency throughout the process which gave us time to plan accordingly.”

Declaring himself "privileged" to become McLaren's new team principal, Stella said: "I am grateful to Zak and the shareholders for their trust in me and to all my colleagues and those who have supported me throughout my F1 career.

"We are realistic about the amount of work ahead of us to move back up the grid, but I am excited and encouraged that I am in this journey together with a team full of talent, experience, racing spirit and dedication.

"I look forward to working closely with each of them, Lando [Norris] and Oscar [Piastri] , to together achieving great success and enjoying the journey.”

Reflecting on his time with McLaren, Seidl said: “I joined McLaren in 2019 and have really enjoyed working with Zak and the team.

"We have achieved some good results, and I will always have fond memories, with Monza [Daniel Ricciardo's win in 2021] being a personal and career highlight.

"The team is on a great trajectory, and I would like to thank everyone for their support, trust and commitment.

"Thanks to Zak and the shareholders for their understanding of my personal decision to move on to another challenge. I wish Andrea and the team all the best for the future.”