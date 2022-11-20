F1 drivers' standings post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Welcome to GPFans

F1 News

Max Verstappen scored a 15th win of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to cap off a dominant year.

The Dutchman has been largely untouchable in his second title-winning year, breaking multiple records along the way.

But as far as interest in the standings was concerned, the Yas Marina race was all about the battle for second between Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez, with the former winning out through a fantastic strategy decision from Ferrari.

At the end of the year, your points standings are...

F1 championship driver standings after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:

C. Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | 454 points
2. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 308
3. Sergio Perez | Red Bull Racing | 305
4. George Russell | Mercedes | 275
5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 246
6. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 240
7. Lando Norris | McLaren | 122
8. Esteban Ocon | Alpine F1 | 92
9. Fernando Alonso | Alpine F1 | 81
10. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 49
11. Daniel Ricciardo | McLaren | 37
12. Sebastian Vettel | Aston Martin | 37
13. Kevin Magnussen | Haas F1 Team | 25
14. Pierre Gasly | AlphaTauri | 23
15. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 18
16. Mick Schumacher | Haas F1 Team | 12
17. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 12
18. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 6
19. Alexander Albon | Williams Racing | 4
20. Nicholas Latifi | Williams Racing | 2
21. Nyck de Vries | Williams Racing | 2
22. Nico Hulkenberg | Aston Martin | 0

