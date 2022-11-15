F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: Start time, TV, live stream, odds

Sam Hall

Tuesday 15 November 2022 13:19 - Updated: 13:29

The 2022 F1 season reaches a climax at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as the sun sets on a dramatic year.

Both the drivers' and constructors' championship titles may have been decided, but there is a fierce battle raging for second position between Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.

The pair arrive at Yas Marina tied on points but with the Ferrari driver ahead on a countback of race wins.

After the controversial events of the São Paulo Grand Prix last weekend, Max Verstappen has stated that he will assist his Red Bull team-mate to secure the position.

Mercedes is once again back in the mix following George Russell's maiden victory, although the long straights may hamper any aspirations of an immediate return to the top step of the podium.





Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Race Hub

F1 ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX START TIME

FRIDAY - Practice One: 14:00 local time [10:00 GMT; 05:00 EST]

FRIDAY - Practice Two: 17:00 local time [13:00 GMT; 08:00 EST]

SATURDAY - Practice Three: 14:30 local time [10:30 GMT; 05:30 EST]

SATURDAY - Qualifying: 18:00 local time [14:00: GMT; 09:00 EST]

SUNDAY - Grand Prix: 17:00 local time [13:00 GMT; 08:00 EST]

HOW CAN I WATCH THE 2022 F1 ABU DHABI GP?

Every session of the weekend will be shown live on Sky Sports' dedicated F1 channel in the UK. Customers who subscribe to Sky Sports F1 can also watch all the action on the move thanks to the Sky Go app.

Alternatively, you can purchase a NOW TV Day Pass for just £9.99 to watch all of Sky Sports' coverage on your smart TV, mobile device, tablet or computer.

On Channel 4, only the British and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix are being shown in full on free-to-air television in the UK this year. Highlights of all other races will be shown in a 'prime-time' slot on C4.

In the US, ESPN will carry live coverage of every session to subscribing fans Stateside.

Friday's practice sessions will be available on ESPNU whilst all the action from Saturday and Sunday will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Live streaming is available via the ESPN App.

ABC will show free-to-air coverage of the US and Mexico Grands Prix, although this coverage only covers the races.

In Australia, all sessions from each weekend of the year will be broadcast live on subscription service Fox Sports or through its Kayo streaming service.

Nine Network offers a free alternative, showing highlights of all 22 races as well as the Australian Grand Prix live.

In Canada, qualifying and the race will be aired live in English on subscription channel TSN, which pulls in coverage from Sky Sports in the UK. The TSN GO app allows fans in Canada to watch F1 on the move.

French-language coverage is available on RDS to subscribers, which will air qualifying and the race live. You can download RDS GO if you are out and about.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE 2022 ABU DHABI GP ON F1 TV PRO?

F1 TV Pro, with exclusive camera angles and live coverage of every session, is available to fans in multiple territories.

Check F1's official website to see if F1 TV Pro is available in your location. You will need to pay a fee to subscribe, rates vary depending on locations.

F1 TV Pro is available on most PC operating systems, as well as many mainstream tablet and mobile providers – for a list of all suitable devices, click here.

ODDS FOR THE F1 ABU DHABI GP

Max Verstappen - 11/8

Lewis Hamilton - 11/4

George Russell - 3/1

Charles Leclerc - 10/1

Carlos Sainz - 12/1

Sergio Perez - 14/1

Fernando Alonso - 250/1

Lando Norris - 250/1

Esteban Ocon - 500/1

Sebastian Vettel - 500/1

Daniel Ricciardo - 750/1

Valtteri Bottas - 1000/1

Lance Stroll - 1000/1

Pierre Gasly - 1000/1

Mick Schumacher - 1500/1

Kevin Magnussen - 1500/1

Alexander Albon - 1500/1

Zhou Guanyu - 2000/1

Yuki Tsunoda - 2000/1

Nicholas Latifi - 3000/1

[William Hill - Odds correct at time of writing]

GPFans' F1 ABU DHABI GP PREDICTION

Max Verstappen will be driving with a point to prove in Abu Dhabi following on from the events of last weekend in Brazil, and this makes him a very dangerous opponent.

As the Dutchman hinted in Mexico, if Perez is ahead of Leclerc in the closing stages, that is all that matters and he will not need to get involved in any team orders.

With Red Bull expected to be back on song in Abu Dhabi, with could be a far more one-sided affair than other recent events.

If Verstappen is required to get involved in team orders, however, all bets are off!