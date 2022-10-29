Horner demands apology from rivals as Mercedes dismiss future breach - GPFans F1 Recap
Christian Horner has slated the FIA's penalty for a budget cap overspend "as hugely draconian" that will have a dramatic effect on Red Bull's F1 title challenges over the next two years. Read more...
Red Bull punishment revealed for budget cap breach
Red Bull has been fined $7million and faces a limitation of its aerodynamic testing after being adjudged by the FIA to have spent beyond the $145million [£118,036,000] budget cap in 2021. Read more...
Wolff - "Reputational damage" beyond Red Bull budget cap sanction
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has dismissed breaching F1's budget cap in the future as he fears the "reputational damage" would outweigh any sporting or financial penalty. Read more...
Leclerc smashes up Ferrari as Russell sets the day's leading time
Charles Leclerc handed his team a headache after smashing his Ferrari during the second practice session for the Mexico City Grand Prix. Read more...
Aston Martin fined over budget cap breach
Aston Martin has been handed a $450,000 [£388,217] fine for a procedural breach of financial regulations. Read more...
Steiner criticises FIA "mess" after blaming race director for protest debacle
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has labelled the inconsistencies in the FIA's decision-making as "a right mess" and singled out race director Niels Wittich for contributing to the United States Grand Prix protest debacle. Read more...
Vettel warns F1 drivers and FIA over "key" to crane debate
Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel has provided his fellow F1 drivers and governing body the FIA with a warning that the "key" to the debate regarding the extensive Suzuka procedural report is to look to the future. Read more...