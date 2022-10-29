Welcome to GPFans

Horner demands apology from rivals as Mercedes dismiss future breach - GPFans F1 Recap
Alonso in scathing Alpine Honda comparison
Sainz hails "special relationship" with fans despite security concerns
Wolff urges Mercedes to stay humble when 'reaching for the stars'
8
F1 Twitter reacts to Verstappen's Sky Sports boycott
1
Vandoorne joins Aston Martin as test and reserve driver
Verstappen "not interested" in F1 record busting
1
Hamilton giggling over Alonso Verstappen swipe
Horner reveals "underpants" fear amid Mexican chaos
Red Bull a "cheap target" in Sky storm as Verstappen and Hamilton in united front - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen records and Red Bull trials - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast
21
F1 LIVE - Alonso in awe of motorsport 'moment of the year'
Gasly demands FIA discussion after "harsh" penalty
Verstappen smashes records as Ferrari find doom and gloom - Mexico City GP stats
2
Binotto questions Ferrari strategy criticism after Mercedes 'mistake'
F1 News

Christian Horner has slated the FIA's penalty for a budget cap overspend "as hugely draconian" that will have a dramatic effect on Red Bull's F1 title challenges over the next two years. Read more...

Red Bull punishment revealed for budget cap breach

Red Bull has been fined $7million and faces a limitation of its aerodynamic testing after being adjudged by the FIA to have spent beyond the $145million [£118,036,000] budget cap in 2021. Read more...

Wolff - "Reputational damage" beyond Red Bull budget cap sanction

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has dismissed breaching F1's budget cap in the future as he fears the "reputational damage" would outweigh any sporting or financial penalty. Read more...

Leclerc smashes up Ferrari as Russell sets the day's leading time

Charles Leclerc handed his team a headache after smashing his Ferrari during the second practice session for the Mexico City Grand Prix. Read more...

Aston Martin fined over budget cap breach

Aston Martin has been handed a $450,000 [£388,217] fine for a procedural breach of financial regulations. Read more...

Steiner criticises FIA "mess" after blaming race director for protest debacle

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has labelled the inconsistencies in the FIA's decision-making as "a right mess" and singled out race director Niels Wittich for contributing to the United States Grand Prix protest debacle. Read more...

Vettel warns F1 drivers and FIA over "key" to crane debate

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel has provided his fellow F1 drivers and governing body the FIA with a warning that the "key" to the debate regarding the extensive Suzuka procedural report is to look to the future. Read more...

