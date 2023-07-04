Horner 'RUNNING SCARED' as Red Bull chief admits Hamilton talks and Verstappen admits HUGE 2026 fear – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Tuesday 4 July 2023 00:27

Toto Wolff has suggested that Christian Horner wants F1 engine rules to change because perhaps ‘his engine programme is not coming along’.

Horner reveals Hamilton has HELD TALKS with Red Bull

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has admitted he held talks with Lewis Hamilton in the past about signing for his team but confirmed he will not be joining up now to partner Max Verstappen.

Verstappen warns 2026 F1 cars will be ‘TERRIBLE’

Max Verstappen is currently in the form of his life, having finished in the top two of every race this season, including a current streak of five consecutive wins.

Sainz accuses Ferrari playing him for a 'FOOL' in Austrian GP

Carlos Sainz has accused Ferrari of failing to treat him as an equal with team-mate Charles Leclerc, after the Spaniard revealed that he felt "like a fool" with the team's strategy.

F1 teams fume at 'EMBARRASSING' Austrian GP penalty farce

The Austrian Grand Prix was overshadowed by a stream of post-race penalties applied for abuse of track limits, with one driver receiving as much as 30 seconds added to his race time.

Horner reveals F1 team Ricciardo could join NEXT SEASON

Christian Horner has revealed that Daniel Ricciardo could end up at AlphaTauri next season, after the Red Bull team principal admitted that their sister team has a decision to make over the Australian's future.

