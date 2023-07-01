Red Bull drivers CLASH as Horner loses patience with Perez and Verstappen summoned to stewards – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Saturday 1 July 2023 23:57

Max Verstappen was not a happy bunny in the cockpit after dominating the field to win the Sprint race in Austria.

Horner FINALLY loses patience with 'hugely frustrating' Perez

Christian Horner said Sergio Perez’s qualifying performance at the Austrian Grand Prix was ‘hugely frustrating’ after the driver did not make it out of Q2.

FIA release judgement after Verstappen summoned to STEWARDS for impeding

Max Verstappen has avoided punishment for an alleged impeding incident in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen survives SOAKING Austrian GP sprint as shock names pick up points

Max Verstappen proved his expertise in wet conditions as he stormed to victory in the sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Steiner lashes out at FIA over Verstappen FAVOURITISM

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has lashed out at "inconsistent" decision making from the Formula 1 stewards, after Max Verstappen avoided punishment for allegedly impeding Kevin Magnussen during qualifying.

Verstappen and Perez CLASH over lap one FIGHT in Austria

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez almost came together on the first lap of the Austrian Sprint race, which led to both of them expressing their views down the team radio.

