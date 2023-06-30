Hamilton and Verstappen CLASH over rule change as Wolff opens up on HUMILIATION – GPFans F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton has called for the FIA to introduce a date for when Formula 1 teams can start work on their car for next season amid Red Bull's dominance.
Verstappen blasts HYPOCRITICAL Hamilton over rule change request
Max Verstappen has hit back at Lewis Hamilton for what he saw as hypocritical remarks from the seven-time world champion, after the Mercedes driver called for the FIA to implement a rule change to halt Red Bull's dominance.
Wolff reveals how 'trauma and humiliation' SHAPED him
Toto Wolff has talked about the way 'humiliation and trauma' have shaped him as a man and a leader, although he admitted that he would prefer not to have gone through them.
Alonso nets MILLIONS from Ferrari transaction
Fernando Alonso has finally sold his Ferrari Enzo at auction, with the buyer in question paying a whopping €5.4 million for the sought-after supercar.
Red Bull reveal major Perez ABSENCE for Austrian Grand Prix
Red Bull have revealed that Sergio Perez is a doubt for the Austrian Grand Prix, after the Mexican was absent from the circuit on Thursday with illness.
Alpine star reveals SPECIAL invite from Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds
Alpine racer Esteban Ocon has revealed he had a chat with investor Ryan Reynolds this week, and told reporters he has been invited to the set of one of his upcoming films.
