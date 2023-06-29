Red Bull reveal major Perez ABSENCE for Austrian Grand Prix

Matthew Hobkinson

Red Bull have revealed that Sergio Perez is a doubt for the Austrian Grand Prix, after the Mexican was absent from the circuit on Thursday with illness.

A euphoric start to the season has quickly turned into a nightmare for Perez in recent times. Having won two of the opening four races, he has yet to step foot on the podium since Miami back in early May.

The Red Bull driver has been unable to keep pace with Max Verstappen as the season continues. His team-mate has looked uncatchable in the RB19 as the pair seem to be driving different cars at times.

Perez would no doubt have been keen to get back to winning ways at the Red Bull Ring this weekend, but a possible blow to his chances of competing in the race might prevent him from even getting behind the wheel.

After being absent for media day in Austria, Red Bull announced that the 33-year-old was struggling with illness ahead of the grand prix.

"Checo won’t be at the circuit today," the team confirmed. "He became unwell last night and is taking the day to rest to ensure he’s in the best possible health for this weekend’s race."

The return of a familiar face?

Daniel Ricciardo could be set to drive alongside Max Verstappen at the Austrian Grand Prix should Sergio Perez fail to recover from his illness

Should Perez be unable to recover in time for the race, it could lead to the return of a familiar face.

Daniel Ricciardo is currently the team's reserve driver and would step in should Perez be too unwell to race.

The Australian failed to secure a seat for the 2023 season but has reiterated his desire to race again in F1 as soon as he can.

And now the Honey Badger may have just been given a chance to showcase his talent and remind those teams who are still looking to complete their driver line-up for next season of his ability within an F1 car.

