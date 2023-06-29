Alpine star reveals SPECIAL invite from Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds

Dan McCarthy

Thursday 29 June 2023 23:27

Alpine racer Esteban Ocon has revealed he had a chat with investor Ryan Reynolds this week, and told reporters he has been invited to the set of one of his upcoming films.

The Hollywood superstar has become an investor in the team this week with he and fellow actor Rob McElhinney part of a group which has ploughed $200million into Alpine.

In return, they received a 24% stake and are looking to try and make the French outfit one of the most successful and competitive on the F1 grid.

Reynolds and McElhinney have already take the world of football by storm, after investing in non-league outfit Wreham and their presence led to huge exposure, including the creation of a Disney+ docuseries.

Ocon is excited to see what the future holds for Alpine and says he spoke to Reynolds on Tuesday, receiving a special offer in the process.

READ MORE: Alpine break silence after Hollywood star Reynolds' investment in £171m amid 'REALITY CHECK'

Reynolds and McElhinney have been a huge hit in football

The Frenchman said: "It's awesome. I was very lucky to be able to chat to Ryan on the phone on Tuesday. I had a very cool chat. He's very much looking forward to learning from our world.

"I'm invited to the Deadpool set as well. I can't wait. I'm a massive fan of comics and the Marvels. I never thought I'd be able to chat to Ryan.

"It's super news and it shows the commitment to the team in the long term. They're also going to bring expertise to the team and improve the areas where we are weak. They have a lot of knowledge on sports teams."

Asked if the investment brings added pressure to he and team-mate Pierre Gasly, Ocon replied: "We want to fight at the top as soon as we can. We had a podium this year. We are on an upward trajectory. It's positive pressure."

READ MORE: 'It doesn't stack up' - Jordan slams 'PREPOSTEROUS' £700m Reynolds Alpine deal