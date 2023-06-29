Alonso nets MILLIONS from Ferrari transaction

Dan McCarthy

Fernando Alonso has finally sold his Ferrari Enzo at auction, with the buyer in question paying a whopping €5.4 million for the sought-after supercar.

Alonso put the car on the market at the beginning of the month through Monaco Auctions House and it was part of of a special lot solely selling Ferraris.

Named after the founder of the company Enzo, the V12 monster was initially launched in 2002 and, with only 400 of them being built, the opportunity to buy one proved too good to turn down.

Indeed, the low mileage on the car particularly stood out, with barely 4,800km registered on the clock.

Buyers at the event also got to see a special video message recorded by the two-time F1 world champion and former Ferrari driver, explaining how much love he had for the car.

"It means a lot to me. I had a great time with the car, it's a magical work of art", he said, before imploring the auction winner to "take care of the car and enjoy it".

Laurent Blomet, founder and director of Monaco Car Auctions, was beaming after the car was sold, saying: "To achieve such a high figure for a car of such distinguished provenance further demonstrates our ability to achieve market-leading prices for some of the best cars in the world."

The Enzo is powered by a 6.0l engine and has a 0-60 time of just over three seconds. Its top speed sits at 217mph.

Alonso joins Alain Prost in successfully selling an old supercar after the Frenchman offloaded his Ferrari F40 in May.

