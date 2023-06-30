Aston Martin expect to be CLOSER to Red Bull with NEW DRS system

Dan McCarthy

Friday 30 June 2023 10:57

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack says the team's data from Canada shows their new aerodynamic package could have a major impact on their pace going forward.

The team have already defied expectations this season and are third in the constructor's championship after several strong performances.

The addition of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso appears to have been a masterstroke with the Spnaird finishing on the podium in six out of eight races so far this season.

He started the Canadian Grand Prix on the fornt row last time out and although he was overtaken by former team-mate and nemesis Lewis Hamilton on the first corner, the pace of his Aston Martin was enough to reel in the seven-time champ and get his place back.

They ran their car with a freshly designed aerodynamic package designed to maximise the strength of DRS as well as their speed through high-speed corners.

A great team dynamic has emerged between Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso

Krack believes the new parts have worked a treat and is confident they can continue to get quicker going forward, making loose comparisons with Red Bull.

“We have seen that the latest improvements seem to work," Krack said as quoted by as.com. "We improved in high-speed corners, although there weren't many in Canada, and we're looking forward to seeing that because there we'll have the real strength of Red Bull and we'll see better where we are,”

“Canada is a specific circuit. I also said in Barcelona that we should wait a couple of races to see where we are with the mix of improvements and track characteristics. We can say that Red Bull is ahead and the other three (Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari) are close. Everything else will depend on the form of each one on each day and on each circuit or with each tyre”.

Chief engineer Tom McCullough weighed in on the changes made to DRS, saying: “It has been an area of ​​work for us, trying to improve the efficiency of the DRS." When asked if there had been any impact, he simply replied: "Yeah".

