Alonso hails 'very interesting process' as Aston Martin continue to astound

Stuart Hodge

Friday 3 March 2023 16:58

Fernando Alonso is proving that being evergreen in a green car is a recipe for success.

The 41-year-old, embarking on his 20th F1 season, could hardly have had a better first Friday practice session with Aston Martin.

Alonso clocked the second quickest time in the earlier session on Friday and then under the lights, the Spaniard was the only driver to crack 1m 31secs as he finished in front of both Red Bull cars.

It sees Aston Martin lay down another marker after impressive testing at the Bahrain International Circuit last week.

Fernando Alonso dazzles under the lights during free practice

Now, at the same venue, it looks like the team may – after whispers emerged during winter about impressive wind tunnel times – have built a car that allows him to compete at the front.

Of course, the real evidence of that will be seen in Saturday qualifying, but the two-time world champion is certainly enjoy the acclimation process with the team he joined during the offseason.

He was keen to play down expectations, despite his pace being the talk of the paddock following testing.

"It's another step in the right direction, the car still feels good," said Alonso. "I mean, we need to wait and see. At the moment there is not much focus still on times, because we have to improve a few things the car, in terms of setup, but also, it's very early days.

"And we still, even on the meetings, on the approach to racing, we're still changing out of things and trying to reinforce the team in every area, not only on the car performance. So it's going to be a very interesting process but I think the team is learning every day."

Alonso thankful for Stroll's vision at top

Lawrence Stroll

Alonso was quick to praise the vision of Lawrence Stroll, team-mate Lance's dad and the billionaire Executive Chairman of Aston Martin for spearheading the project with the team.

"I think Lawrence has this vision on everything he does," said the Spaniard. "And you know, it's very difficult to see Lawrence Stroll fail on anything that he has in his vision.

"I think it's a matter of time that Aston Martin could challenge top teams.

"We are, as I said, in a very interesting process with a completely new car, new technical department and a lot of things that we are learning, but I think it's still a long way to go."

READ MORE: F1 is for everyone – stop gatekeeping and make room for all