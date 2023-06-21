Crofty butchers toast as BUTTER-GATE continues

Dan McCarthy

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft endured a frustrating morning before the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday after being seriously tested by a block of butter.

At the Monaco Grand Prix last month, Croft stunned the world by announcing he does not keep his butter in the fridge, much to the bemusement of co-commentators Jenson Button and Anthony Davidson (and indeed fans on Twitter).

However, judging by evidence on Instagram, the F1 broadcasting supremo may have a point as he struggled to apply cold butter to a freshly toasted white slice.

In a story captured by TheF1Prod on Instagram, Croft was displaying his butter frustration at the dairy situation and says he even tried to use alternative breakfast items to heat it up.

Croft's handiwork (or lack of)

"I've tried to melt the butter on top of the bacon and sausage dispenser," he lamented. "And it's still rock-hard! I need a chisel for my butter."

In the end, Croft seemingly went for the aggressive approach and the resulting slice looking like the butter was applied with a machete rather than a standard kitchen knife.

Must do butter...er better

This incident comes after Croft and Button began arguing on air about where the optimum place to store butter is during practice for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Davidson likened butting fresh rubber down on track to spreading butter on toast which led to the bizarre exchange.

"You obviously don't put your butter in the fridge?" Button said.

"Well, who puts butter in the fridge?" a clearly puzzled Croft replied.

When asked why he puts it in the fridge, Button sarcastically said: "Well it makes it difficult to spread, it's like a fun game."

