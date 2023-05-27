close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX
Button and F1 commentary team have on-air DISAGREEMENT over vital life question

Button and F1 commentary team have on-air DISAGREEMENT over vital life question

F1 News

Button and F1 commentary team have on-air DISAGREEMENT over vital life question

Button and F1 commentary team have on-air DISAGREEMENT over vital life question

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft and pundit Jenson Button had a major disagreement in the commentary box during FP3 on Saturday morning – not on anything Formula 1 related, but about butter.

Croft, Button, and fellow co-commentator Anthony Davidson were presiding over the third practice at Monaco ahead of the all-important qualifying session later on Saturday afternoon.

The trio were having a discussion on tyres and grip on the circuit, with Davidson likening driving on circuit to spreading butter on bread, meaning the track becomes grippier because of the bits of rubber that are being put down.

Croft and Button then launched into a debate that obviously rages(!) across all households: should butter be put in the fridge or not?

"You obviously don't put your butter in the fridge?" Button said.

"Well, who puts butter in the fridge?" a clearly puzzled Croft replied.

When asked why he puts it in the fridge, Button sarcastically said: "Well it makes it difficult to spread, it's like a fun game."

"I'd hate to be your wife. Imagine the rows over breakfast," quipped Croft in response.

READ MORE: F1 On TV: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 Commentators

Social media clearly backing Jenson Butter...Button

Crofty sounded incredulous at Button's dairy-related revelation, but unfortunately for Sky's main man, it seems as though most agree with the 2009 world champ.

Did you know...

READ MORE: Verstappen TOP in FP3 as Hamilton CRASHES in final Monaco practice before qualifying

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x