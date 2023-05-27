Verstappen TOP in FP3 as Hamilton CRASHES in final Monaco practice before qualifying

Matthew Hobkinson

Saturday 27 May 2023 14:02 - Updated: 14:02

Max Verstappen will be the driver to beat ahead of qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix after he set the fastest lap time in FP3, before Lewis Hamilton crashed out late on in the session.

The Dutchman finished with a time of one-minute 12.776secs, ahead of Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll in second and third respectively.

With everyone out on the soft tyres, FP3 gave us the closest glimpse so far of what we can expect to see during qualifying in the final practice session of the weekend.

Having topped the timesheets in FP2, Verstappen stamped his authority with a dominant display yet again in the RB19.

Hamilton, who finished half a second behind Verstappen in first during FP2, suffered a nightmare end to his practice after he went into the barriers at Mirabeau.

The fourth red flag across the three practice sessions saw FP3 brought to an early close.

Last year’s pole-sitter Charles Leclerc also had his own issues after he sent a clear message to the team that he was not pleased with the set-up.

The Monegasque, who finished in seventh, said the car was "bottoming like crazy" at the first part of the Swimming Pool and that things will need changing for the qualifying session.

After breaking last night's curfew to check over Lando Norris' power unit, McLaren would have been delighted to see the Briton finish in fifth.

The teams will now have just a few hours to fine-tune their cars ahead of a vital qualifying session.

Monaco FP3 final results

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:12.776secs

2. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.073s

3. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.166s

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.485s

5. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.620s

6. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.677s

7. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.699s

8. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.710s

9. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.720s

10. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - +0.745s

11. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.814s

12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.848s

13. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.874s

14. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.921s

15. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - +0.962s

16. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +0.996s

17. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.075s

18. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.154s

19. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.222s

20. Nyck de Vries [AlphaTauri] - +1.411s

