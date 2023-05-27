Verstappen TOP in FP3 as Hamilton CRASHES in final Monaco practice before qualifying
Max Verstappen will be the driver to beat ahead of qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix after he set the fastest lap time in FP3, before Lewis Hamilton crashed out late on in the session.
The Dutchman finished with a time of one-minute 12.776secs, ahead of Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll in second and third respectively.
With everyone out on the soft tyres, FP3 gave us the closest glimpse so far of what we can expect to see during qualifying in the final practice session of the weekend.
Having topped the timesheets in FP2, Verstappen stamped his authority with a dominant display yet again in the RB19.
Hamilton, who finished half a second behind Verstappen in first during FP2, suffered a nightmare end to his practice after he went into the barriers at Mirabeau.
The fourth red flag across the three practice sessions saw FP3 brought to an early close.
Last year’s pole-sitter Charles Leclerc also had his own issues after he sent a clear message to the team that he was not pleased with the set-up.
The Monegasque, who finished in seventh, said the car was "bottoming like crazy" at the first part of the Swimming Pool and that things will need changing for the qualifying session.
After breaking last night's curfew to check over Lando Norris' power unit, McLaren would have been delighted to see the Briton finish in fifth.
The teams will now have just a few hours to fine-tune their cars ahead of a vital qualifying session.
Monaco FP3 final results1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:12.776secs
2. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.073s
3. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.166s
4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.485s
5. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.620s
6. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.677s
7. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.699s
8. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.710s
9. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.720s
10. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - +0.745s
11. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.814s
12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.848s
13. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.874s
14. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.921s
15. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - +0.962s
16. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +0.996s
17. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.075s
18. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.154s
19. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.222s
20. Nyck de Vries [AlphaTauri] - +1.411s
