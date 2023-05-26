Matthew Hobkinson

F1 practice kicks-off on Friday at the Monaco Grand Prix with the first two sessions ahead of the latest race at the iconic street circuit on Sunday.

The cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has left fans desperate for a glimpse of their favourite drivers behind the wheel. Thankfully, their patience is about to be rewarded.

The big question this weekend is whether Mercedes’ new sidepod design and other updates will see them become a force to be reckoned with, or if Red Bull’s dominance in the RB19 will continue.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be hoping to put a marker down in the first practice sessions ahead of qualifying on Saturday as a signal to the rest of the grid that it is too soon to count them out for the season.

Today we start with the first free practice session – FP1 - followed shortly by FP2 in what is set to be a bumper day of action of the track.

Here is all you need to know heading into Friday in Monaco.

Free Practice 1 (FP1) – Friday May 26, 2023

We get under way early on Friday afternoon local time in Monaco with a 1-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Monaco): 1.30pm Friday

UK time (BST): 12.30pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 1.30pm Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 7.30am Friday

United States (Central Time): 6.30am Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 4.30am Friday

South Africa: 1.30pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 9.30pm Friday

Free Practice 2 (FP2) – Friday May 26, 2023

We have a second 60-minute practice session taking place just two-and-a-half hours after the conclusion of FP1.

Local time (Monaco): 5pm Friday

UK time (BST): 4pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 5pm Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 11am Friday

United States (Central Time): 10am Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 8am Friday

South Africa: 5pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 1am Saturday

How to watch F1 practice live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Monaco, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

