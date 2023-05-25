First pictures of Mercedes F1 UPGRADES ‘leaked’ online ahead of Monaco GP
Formula 1 journalist Albert Fabrega has taken to social media to share a photo of the reported new sidepods on the Mercedes W14 ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.
The Silver Arrows were due to unveil a radical shake-up to their car at Imola prior to the race’s cancellation.
The team currently find themselves unable to compete with Red Bull in their dominant RB19 and many have pinned that on their notorious ‘zero pod’ design this season.
Nova carenagem lateral do W14.— AMG News 🇧🇷 (@MercedesAMGF1BR) May 25, 2023
📸 x #AMuS pic.twitter.com/DfYeARXMD7
Comparativas de los nuevos pontones de Mercedes— Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) May 25, 2023
New @MercedesAMGF1 sidepods comparissions #f1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/NuMcAYaPMe
However, Fabrega has now taken to social media to share what he claims is the “first image of the new Mercedes sidepods”.
Primera imagen de los muevos pontones de Mercedes.— Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) May 24, 2023
First image of the new Mercedes sidepods. #f1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/su38hzjeDN
The eight-time constructors’ champions appear to have confirmed the suspicions of many by doing away with the ‘zero pod’ look and following a more similar style to that of their rivals Red Bull.
Bringing a significant upgrade package to a narrow street circuit is sure to carry risk, as all eyes turn to what Toto Wolff is hoping to be a much-improved W14 this weekend.
The Austrian team principal has downplayed expectations somewhat to stop fans from getting carried away, after he claimed that “it won’t be a silver bullet”.
Mercedes currently sit third in the constructors’ standings – six points behind Aston Martin and 128 points behind Red Bull heading into Monaco.