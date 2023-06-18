Ricciardo reveals EXCITEMENT for F1 commentary role with UNIQUE broadcast style

Lauren Sneath

Daniel Ricciardo has said he wants his commentary for the Canadian Grand Prix to feel like ‘sitting on the couch with your mates’.

The Red Bull reserve driver is taking to the microphone to present ESPN’s alternate telecast for three F1 races in 2023, starting in Montreal.

He will host alongside Will Arnett, the Toronto-born actor known for his role in comedy series Arrested Development and Netflix hit BoJack Horseman

Ricciardo will also hold the mic for the races held at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas, and the Las Vegas strip.

The former McLaren driver was his typical jokey self as he discussed his television endeavour with Sky Sports pundit Ted Kravitz, admitting that he just wants ‘to have a bit of fun with it’.

He said: “No, I can’t promise you that [I will not be boring in commentary for Canadian GP]. I thought you were going to say, ‘Promise to me you won’t curse!’ That’s what everyone is so nervous about.

“Will’s obviously a funny guy and I think he knows how to do this stuff. If he feels it’s getting too technical, I’m sure he’ll bring it away from that and ask me something about whatever.

“I just want to have a bit of fun with it. I kind of relate to it like sitting on the couch with your mates and just talking and watching the race.”

