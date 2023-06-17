Jack Walker

Saturday 17 June 2023 20:57

Formula 1 fans miss seeing the boisterous character of Daniel Ricciardo behind the wheel on race day, but the Australian is taking centre stage for the Canadian Grand Prix.

The eight-time grand prix winner is presenting ESPN’s alternate telecast for three F1 races in 2023, starting this Sunday.

Ricciardo will also hold the mic for both of the remaining races held in the US – at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas, and the sport’s debut on the Las Vegas strip.

Danny Ricc’s new venture

The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett will air at 1:55pm ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+, complementing the traditional telecast of the Formula 1 Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix on ABC and ESPN+. That overage begins at 12:30pm ET.

Each programme will feature special guests, and the stars for Sunday’s episode have been announced. The Grandstand will welcome Patrick Dempsey and Marshawn Lynch for the eighth race of the 2023 season.

Produced in collaboration with NFL quarterback Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, the telecast will follow the success of the innovative and critically acclaimed, Emmy Award-winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli alternate telecast that debuted in 2021.

“As you’d expect, Will and I are going to have some fun with the show, but we’re hoping it just feels like you’re watching F1 with your mates,” said Ricciardo.

“We will have some amazing guests, plenty of laughs, and, with some luck, bring fans another step closer to the sport I love so much. Buckle up, America, this is going to be a hoot!”

A return to the track

Despite his large increase in media activity since signing as Red Bull’s reserve driver in late 2022, Ricciardo has every intention of racing in F1 again.

And fans will get a taste of what might be to come in 2024 when the 33-year-old drives the RB8 – Red Bull’s 2012 car – around the famous Nurburgring Nordschleife later this year.

He will also be involved in an F1 test in the next few weeks, The Mirror reports, to be given the opportunity to show his skills haven’t diminished since his early exit from McLaren last year.

We’ll be seeing a lot more of Daniel Ricciardo in 2023 and I for one cannot wait.

READ MORE: Button admits Canadian GP weekend could now spiral into CHAOS after FP1 issues