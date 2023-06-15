Hamilton MOTIVATION questioned over Ferrari 'money' claims while Alonso is given FIA INSPECTION - GPFans F1 Recap

Dan Ripley

Thursday 15 June 2023 23:57

Mika Hakkinen has claimed that Lewis Hamilton's head is "not 100 per cent in racing anymore", as the two-time world champion questioned whether the 38-year-old would move to Ferrari for money.

Alonso singled out for FIA INSPECTIONS ahead of Canadian GP

Fernando Alonso has been singled out for an FIA investigation ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix with the stewards performing 'more extensive physical inspections'.

Vettel makes ASTONISHING RETURN with Red Bull announcement

Sebastian Vettel will step into Red Bull machinery for the first time since 2014 when he drives the RB7 at the Nordschleife later this year.

Perez BLASTED for 'underperforming' as rumours of next Red Bull replacement swirl

Formula 1 pundit Tom Clarkson has claimed that Sergio Perez has "underperformed" for Red Bull this season, after he suggested that Lando Norris could be set to replace the Mexican if he fails to live up to expectations.

F1 chief gives MANIPULATION verdict in stopping Red Bull domination

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has insisted that the sport will not 'manipulate' the rules mid-season to halt Red Bull's dominance, after he admitted that the team's recent supremacy was part of a natural cycle.

Norris PICTURED in Red Bull gear next to Verstappen TRIBUTE as F1 swap rumours swirl

Lando Norris has been pictured in Red Bull gear while trying wakeboarding for the first time, as the McLaren star took to Instagram to share snaps of himself sitting at the back of a boat with Max Verstappen's race number alongside two world championship stars.

