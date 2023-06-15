Hakkinen questions Hamilton MOTIVATION with 'money' claim made over possible Ferrari move

Matthew Hobkinson

Mika Hakkinen has claimed that Lewis Hamilton's head is "not 100 per cent in racing anymore", as the two-time world champion questioned whether the 38-year-old would move to Ferrari for money.

Hamilton is currently in his final year of contract with the Silver Arrows. This has prompted numerous rumours over his future to arise, one of which being a sensational move to team up with Ferrari next season.

However, team principal Toto Wolff and Hamilton have both put Mercedes fans at ease, insisting that it is just a matter of time before the two put pen to paper to extend his stay.

Hakkinen though has questioned whether money could tempt Hamilton away from Mercedes, as although the Finn believes that a move to Ferrari would be unlikely, the Briton's waning interest in the sport may ultimately see him leave the team.

'Hamilton's head is not 100 per cent in F1'

Lewis Hamilton celebrates after he claimed second place at the Spanish Grand Prix

“Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari would be a surprise," he penned in his Unibet column. "Does money motivate drivers?

“I know Lewis’ head is not 100 per cent in racing anymore. It’s completely normal. But does money motivate?

“Of course it does, but there are many risks involved. I think it’s highly unlikely he will join Ferrari.

“I always say that when people get older, the order of your thoughts change. Your priorities in life change.

“Formula 1 just won’t be the most important thing anymore. It wouldn’t surprise me when the competition gets tougher and young drivers emerge, what George Russell is doing with Lewis at the moment, result-wise, it’s not an easy situation.

“Does Lewis have enough energy to wake up every morning, give his everything and bring results so that he can beat his team-mate? Is that the right future for him?”

