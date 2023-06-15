F1 chief gives MANIPULATION verdict in stopping Red Bull domination

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 15 June 2023 13:47

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has insisted that the sport will not 'manipulate' the rules mid-season to halt Red Bull's dominance, after he admitted that the team's recent supremacy was part of a natural cycle.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have seen Red Bull stamp their authority at the front of the grid from the very start of the season. The pair have shared victory in all seven races so far, with the Dutchman edging the contest 5-2 in his favour.

However, Adrian Newey's RB19 design has proven so powerful that talk has begun over whether or not Red Bull's domination is good for the sport.

Yet speaking on the F1 Beyond the Grid podcast, Domenicali refuted the notion that he should step in to level the playing field.

Domenicali: 'F1 cannot stop Red Bull dominance'

Max Verstappen celebrates after he claimed victory for Red Bull at the Spanish Grand Prix

“I think it is not fair to say that," he said. "It's not correct because we cannot be seen as part of manipulation. This is not correct, and this is not fair. I am not [envisioning] at all this kind of approach.”

Instead, the F1 boss believes that keeping the rules as they are will help teams eventually catch up to Red Bull in the long-term.

He said: “I think that's the right approach now, also because the rules have been changed not many years ago. Therefore, this will happen for sure.”

"F1 has been always a sport where there has been cycles," he added. "Where teams were very dominant and then some others came into the equation.

“So, I would say our objectives should be – if you take this strategic approach – to make sure that these cycles in the future will be shorter.”

'There is still competition in F1'

Mercedes are currently leading the battle for second place, ahead of Aston Martin and Ferrari

Domenicali also pointed to the close battle between the teams behind Red Bull as proof that there is competition within the sport, with just 52 points covering Mercedes, Aston Martin and Ferrari.

“I think that the gap is between one team and the others,” he said. “We need to consider that they [Red Bull] did an incredible job. It is true that the gap seems to be big, but we need to be prudent, because we know in life things can change very quickly.

“The others are very, very close. If you look at the gaps to the other teams, I think that they did an incredible job, [and it] needs to be rewarded.

"So, as I said, it's clear that the aim of what we want to do is to make sure that these gaps will stay as small as possible.

“I'm sure that the other teams are watching how they can catch up with their development in the context of the budget cap.

"It will be interesting to see if the development curve of the team that today is leading will slow down because, at the end of the day, they did a better job in the shorter term. So that will be very interesting to see in the next couple of months.”

