Vettel makes ASTONISHING RETURN with Red Bull announcement

Thursday 15 June 2023 12:57

Sebastian Vettel will step into Red Bull machinery for the first time since 2014 when he drives the RB7 at the Nordschleife later this year.

The 35-year-old shocked the entire F1 paddock ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix last year when he announced his retirement from the sport at the end of the 2022 season.

The four-time world champion wrapped up his two-year stint with Aston Martin in emotional fashion, paving the way for Fernando Alonso's switch from Alpine.

Despite Vettel claiming he was moving on to new things after retirement, many expected that the German would return to F1 in some capacity before long.

Vettel back in the driving seat

Vettel will make his return to F1 machinery in September, driving the RB7 car in which he won his second world title.

There is a twist to Vettel's return to F1 machinery, as the 35-year-old will take to the track in a car running on E-fuel, in line with Vettel's environmental concerns.

Vettel and Ricciardo will both take to the Nordschleife this year

The beloved German cited the incompatibility of his racing hobby and his love for the environment as part of the reason behind his retirement, so sustainability will play a factor in any future F1 appearances from Vettel.

Joining Vettel at the Nürburgring will be a familiar face, with Red Bull's test and reserve driver, Daniel Ricciardo, also confirmed to be taking part in the event.

