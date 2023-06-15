Norris PICTURED in Red Bull gear next to Verstappen TRIBUTE as F1 swap rumours swirl

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 15 June 2023 20:57

Lando Norris has been pictured in Red Bull gear while trying wakeboarding for the first time, as the McLaren star took to Instagram to share snaps of himself sitting at the back of a boat with Max Verstappen's race number alongside two world championship stars.

Sergio Perez's recent poor form for Red Bull has seen the F1 rumour mill kick into overdrive.

Despite winning two of the first four races, the Mexican has struggled to keep pace with Verstappen – and the rest of the frontrunners – despite driving in the dominant RB19.

And even though Norris has recently signed a long-term deal at McLaren, rumours have now begun that the 23-year-old could be set to replace Perez at Red Bull next season.

Fuel was poured onto the fire recently when Norris took to Instagram to share a picture of him trying his hand at wakeboarding for the first time ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Briton was wearing a Red Bull life jacket and riding a brand-endorsed jet ski – but that is not the only thing that got fans excited.

In one of Norris' snaps, the McLaren driver can be seen sat at the end of boat adorning Verstappen's race number with two world championship stars containing '2021' and '2022' within them on either side - the two years in which the Dutchman claimed his F1 titles.

For now, the rumours surrounding Norris' potential move to Red Bull may well still be just fantasy. But after his latest social media post, they certainly show no sign of disappearing soon.

All eyes will be on Perez during the race in Montreal this weekend as he looks to respond to recent criticism in the best way possible by challenging Verstappen for a race win at the Canadian Grand Prix.

