Alonso singled out for FIA INSPECTIONS ahead of Canadian GP
Fernando Alonso has been singled out for an FIA investigation ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix with the stewards performing 'more extensive physical inspections'.
The 41-year-old currently sits P3 in the driver standings following an immense start to the campaign, although an underwhelming weekend on home soil saw Lewis Hamilton close in with a P2 finish.
Aston Martin remain unphased by their relative struggles in Barcelona though, with team owner Lawrence Stroll claiming that both drivers could be on the podium this weekend.
The Canadian Grand Prix is a special one for the Aston Martin team, serving as a home race for both the owner, Lawrence, and Alonso's team-mate, Lance Stroll.
Tense times for Alonso
The FIA published a document on Thursday confirming that Alonso's car had been selected for further physical inspections ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.
The checks for this are understood to have been taken directly following the Spanish Grand Prix.
These checks are done at random and selected from the top tens cars in the standings, ensuring compliance with the sport's technical regulations.
Thankfully for Alonso and Aston Martin, the checks were passed without any issue with all parts found to be in compliance with FIA regulations.
In the FIA's official document, they confirmed that "subject to these physical inspections was the steering system (including the steering wheel) as well as all attached sensors, their loom routing and connections to the SECU and other units.
