Lawrence Stroll makes HUGE Canadian GP prediction with Aston Martin upgrades pending

Thursday 15 June 2023 16:35 - Updated: 16:35

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll has made a massive prediction for the Canadian Grand Prix, claiming that both of his drivers could make the podium.

The Silverstone-based team have enjoyed an immense start to the 2023 campaign, taking five podiums from the first seven rounds of the season thanks to the heroic efforts of Fernando Alonso.

Lance Stroll, in contrast, has struggled to show the form of his team-mate, although his earliest performances come with the caveat of his winter break wrist injury.

Aston Martin lost some ground to Mercedes in Spain, but following these comments from Lawrence Stroll, it is clear to see that they are not happy to settle for third place this season.

Ambition high at Aston Martin

Speaking with Reuters ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Lawrence said: "Those are exactly the plans. Hopefully get two cars on the podium.

"I'm extremely confident. I believe the car will be very strong around the Montreal circuit, it suits our car well.

"So I'm really looking forward to going home and really looking forward to a great race."

Alonso has already claimed five podiums for the Aston Martin team in 2023

Stroll also offered an insight into the state of Aston Martin's upgrades ahead of this weekend's race.

"I believe we are bringing solutions to those and some upgrades into Canada.

"I think he (Lance) demonstrated in Barcelona he's now starting, it took six or seven races, to feel better.

"I believe they will be equal by the end of the season."

